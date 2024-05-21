Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Position Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.53% of Shift4 Payments worth $154,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,935,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $9,621,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 136.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,584. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

