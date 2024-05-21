Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,674,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $146,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE XPO traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $107.95. 252,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,024. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.35.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.