Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,915,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.30% of Western Midstream Partners worth $143,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,593. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.82.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

