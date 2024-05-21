Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 258,272 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,272 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Thomson Reuters worth $187,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,036,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after buying an additional 1,123,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,372,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 361.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,142,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,713,000 after acquiring an additional 894,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $172.03. The company had a trading volume of 64,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $172.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

