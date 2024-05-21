Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 385,151 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,163,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,151 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.46% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,666,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 288,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,954. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

