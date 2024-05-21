Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,428,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.61% of Realty Income worth $254,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 139,453 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,904. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

