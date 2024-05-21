Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.00% of Wix.com worth $140,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Wix.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Wix.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 49.1% during the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

Wix.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.38. 741,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,761. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $174.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

