Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,991,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,051,041. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

