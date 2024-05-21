Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,219 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Prologis worth $345,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 214,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,648,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,849. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

