Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $606.79 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,253,912 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 581,485 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $606,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 117,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,641,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.0% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3 %

FCX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 5,523,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,222,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.