Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,762 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $176,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGRY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,765,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 94,243 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $143,796.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

