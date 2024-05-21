Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $377.27 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,644,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,672 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.88% of American Electric Power worth $377,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.05. 322,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

