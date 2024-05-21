Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,967 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.50% of Mplx worth $183,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,036,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 765,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mplx by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after acquiring an additional 639,199 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 318,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,125. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

