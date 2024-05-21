Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.93% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $339,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 63,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,722. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.