Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $11.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOFI. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 59,972,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,013,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

