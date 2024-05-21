Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 421,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 56,951 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth $62,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,737,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

PSEC opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

