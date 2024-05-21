Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 818 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

