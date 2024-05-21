Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

