Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 768 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $218.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

