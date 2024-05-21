ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,854 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 88,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,227 shares of company stock valued at $87,112,388 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

