Mckinley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $219.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $221.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

