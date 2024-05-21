iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,997,000 after buying an additional 359,908 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,111,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,983 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,554,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 399,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,942. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $131.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $132.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

