Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,986,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 707,933 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after acquiring an additional 527,755 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,814,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

