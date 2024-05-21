Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after buying an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,562,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,343,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,099,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy



Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

