Central Securities Corp Boosts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Central Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for 1.4% of Central Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Central Securities Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KW. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KW opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. Analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KW shares. TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

