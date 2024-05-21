Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Holdings Trimmed by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

