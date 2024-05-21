Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $250.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.18 and a 200 day moving average of $253.92.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.