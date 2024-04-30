Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Update

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,970,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 25,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,420,000 after buying an additional 9,812,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,581,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,769,000 after buying an additional 612,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after buying an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after buying an additional 175,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Up 0.8 %

HLN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,746. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.29. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

