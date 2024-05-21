Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 0.8% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,255,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $2,425,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 233,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $627,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

