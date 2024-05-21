Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

GLPI stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

