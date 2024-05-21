Mckinley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,774,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Linde by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,976,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,960,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,475,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $432.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.