Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 517.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 566,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after buying an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 121.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after buying an additional 409,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.1 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.