PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.44.

NYSE PWSC opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 0.98. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $395,806.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,855,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,944,269.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $395,806.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,855,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,944,269.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $57,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 327,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,940 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,772 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

