Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 194,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $614,104,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 136,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.7 %

Brookfield stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

