Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Increased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,596.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,845.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

