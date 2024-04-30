Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NV5 Global worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 244,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,404.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $94.51. 11,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,677. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.56 and a 12 month high of $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

