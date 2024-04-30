Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Clorox by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.63.

Clorox Stock Down 0.8 %

Clorox stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.79. The stock had a trading volume of 107,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.95. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

