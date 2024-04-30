Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $160.76. The stock had a trading volume of 423,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,286. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

