Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.38. 748,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.66 and its 200 day moving average is $301.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.88.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

