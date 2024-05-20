Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,449. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.