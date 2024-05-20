Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,449. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

