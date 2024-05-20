Renaissance Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,890,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.17. 2,627,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,178. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.28.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

