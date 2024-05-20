Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.27. 8,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $23.81.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
