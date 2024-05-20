Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 59,994 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,994 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.97% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $235,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,350,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,893,000 after buying an additional 87,916 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

