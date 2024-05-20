iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Cut by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $23,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.17. 490,579 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.