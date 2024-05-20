Renaissance Group LLC Sells 904 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $32,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,408,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after buying an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

ITW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.59. The stock had a trading volume of 701,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,017. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

