GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $63,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 111,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,966,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $7.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $517.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $476.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

