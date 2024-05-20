Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,080 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Federal Signal worth $59,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,944,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.54. 205,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,921. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

