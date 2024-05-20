Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

