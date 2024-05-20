Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $17.85.
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.