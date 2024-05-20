260,662 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 260,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,654,000. Fiserv accounts for 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,967,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,277,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,652,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

