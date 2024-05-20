International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.84. 1,072,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,930. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.